Toscani - Nancy of Deer Park, LI, on November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel Toscani. Devoted mother of Linda Hughes and John Hughes. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Matthew, John-Daniel, Catherine, Megan and John-Steven and great grandmother of Rocco. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday, 9:30am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville, LI. Cremation to follow. Visiting Wednesday 2:00pm until 4:00pm and 7:00pm until 9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to the ASPCA. www.chapeyfamily.com