TYRANSKI - Nancy on August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Richard. Loving mother of Glenn (Susan), Gene (Karen) and Gary (Vicki). Dear grandmother of Mary, Grace, Anna, Faith and Holly. Loving great grandmother of Thea. Loving sister of Joyce (Joseph) Kostyak. Survived by her dear brother-in-law, Robert Tyranski. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 11:00 am at St. Ignatius RC Church. Interment to follow at Memorial Cemetery of St. John's Church, Laurel Hollow. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Catholic Charities of Rockville Centre and The NYC Sergeants Police Benevolent Society, be made in her memory.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019