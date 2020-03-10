Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Nancy V. Giminaro

Nancy V. Giminaro Notice
GIMINARO - Nancy V. of Farmingdale on March 8, 2020.Devoted with of the late Benjamin J. Giminaro, M.D.Loving mother of Joseph (Kathleen), Vincent (Lauren) and Thomas (Donna). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, William, Katherine, Alicia, Emily and Andrew. The family will receive friends Wednesday and Thursday 2-5pm and 7-9:30pm at the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St.Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Women's Club of Farm-ingdale.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2020
