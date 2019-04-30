Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
VAN DYKE - Nancy J. of Glenwood Landing, NY on April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wesley. Loving mother of Timothy Zalesky (Mary) and the late Joseph and Tommy Zalesky and step mother of Linda and Jim. Cherished grandmother of Timothy, Jr., Jennifer, Dana, Allison and Brian Visiting Tues 4-8 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Service 7:30 pm Tues at the funeral home. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019
