PRACH - Naomi M. on April 3, 2020 of South Setauket (Formerly Port Jefferson), NY. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. who passed away on January 30, 2020. Loving mother of Debbie Weresnick (Bill), Laurel Weresnick (Greg) and Linda Cruz (Nome). Cherished grandmother of Erin Weresnick, Santiago Cruz, Shelley, Kelly and Colleen Weresnick. Arrangements entrusted to O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Naomi's life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020
