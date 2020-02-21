|
|
GREIG - Natalie A., of Glen Head, NY on February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alexander. Loving mother of Skip (Cindy). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Cenatiempo (Danny), Brian (Sonia) and Andrew (Samantha); and great grandmother of Francesco, Daniel, Charlotte, Scarlett, Ryland, Maxine, Letty, Penelope, Angus & Thaddeus. Dear sister of Marjorie Regan (Charlie) and the late Charles. Visiting Saturday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Funeral Service Sunday 1pm at Our Saviors Lutheran Church 16 Glenwood Rd., Glen Head, NY 11545. Interment private. Contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2020