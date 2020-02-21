Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
16 Glenwood Rd.
Glen Head, NY
Natalie A. Greig

Natalie A. Greig Notice
GREIG - Natalie A., of Glen Head, NY on February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alexander. Loving mother of Skip (Cindy). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Cenatiempo (Danny), Brian (Sonia) and Andrew (Samantha); and great grandmother of Francesco, Daniel, Charlotte, Scarlett, Ryland, Maxine, Letty, Penelope, Angus & Thaddeus. Dear sister of Marjorie Regan (Charlie) and the late Charles. Visiting Saturday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Funeral Service Sunday 1pm at Our Saviors Lutheran Church 16 Glenwood Rd., Glen Head, NY 11545. Interment private. Contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2020
