Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel Lehrman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel S. Lehrman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathaniel S. Lehrman Notice
LEHRMAN - Nathaniel S., M.D., F.A.P.A., 96, former Clinical Director, Kingsboro Psychiatric Center, brilliant psychiatrist, activist, musician, widower of Emily R. Lehrman, beloved father of Leonard (Helene Williams Spierman), Paul (Sharon Kennedy), Betty (David Schwartz); grandfather of Alison & Laura Schwartz; died Jan. 19 in his sleep in Port Washington NY. On Jan. 24: Memorial at Amsterdam, 10:30am; funeral at Gutterman's, Woodbury, 1pm. Burial in New Montefiore. Dr. Lehrman, a tireless advocate for the talking therapies, continuity of care, and social justice in the Jewish tradition, was nominated for NY State Mental Health Commissioner. Author of Getting Away with Murder: The Insanity Defense as a Mask for Terrorism (unfinished), 175 published articles, and an autobiography near completion: Me and Psychiatry. Active in Temple Sinai (Roslyn) Brotherhood; bass in Metropolitan Philharmonic Chorus; violinist/violist, Pierian Sodality, Long Island Community & Sr. Pops Orchestras. Contributions welcome in his name to Planned Parenthood, , and The Prof. Edgar H. Lehrman Memorial Foundation for Ethics, Religion, Science & the Arts, Inc. 33 Court St., Valley Stream NY 11580.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathaniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -