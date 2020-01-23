|
LEHRMAN - Nathaniel S., M.D., F.A.P.A., 96, former Clinical Director, Kingsboro Psychiatric Center, brilliant psychiatrist, activist, musician, widower of Emily R. Lehrman, beloved father of Leonard (Helene Williams Spierman), Paul (Sharon Kennedy), Betty (David Schwartz); grandfather of Alison & Laura Schwartz; died Jan. 19 in his sleep in Port Washington NY. On Jan. 24: Memorial at Amsterdam, 10:30am; funeral at Gutterman's, Woodbury, 1pm. Burial in New Montefiore. Dr. Lehrman, a tireless advocate for the talking therapies, continuity of care, and social justice in the Jewish tradition, was nominated for NY State Mental Health Commissioner. Author of Getting Away with Murder: The Insanity Defense as a Mask for Terrorism (unfinished), 175 published articles, and an autobiography near completion: Me and Psychiatry. Active in Temple Sinai (Roslyn) Brotherhood; bass in Metropolitan Philharmonic Chorus; violinist/violist, Pierian Sodality, Long Island Community & Sr. Pops Orchestras. Contributions welcome in his name to Planned Parenthood, , and The Prof. Edgar H. Lehrman Memorial Foundation for Ethics, Religion, Science & the Arts, Inc. 33 Court St., Valley Stream NY 11580.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 23, 2020