HOFFMAN - Martin was born on September 22, 1933 in New York City and raised in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. He died on February 7, 2020 in Floral Park, NY. He received a B.A. from Brooklyn College, graduating in 1955. He served his country as an aerial photographer in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 during the Korean War, based at Fort Rucker in Alabama and at Fort Dix in New Jersey. He began his career in 1961 as an accountant at Sterling Instrument which merged with Stock Drive Products and Automatic Coil to become Designatronics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of small mechanical components and assemblies servicing a wide variety of industries such as aerospace, defense, and medical. The company was briefly on the American Stock Exchange and then returned to private ownership after which he became president; he retired in 2013. He and his wife raised their family in Plainview, NY, where they lived from 1965 until 1993. He was an active member of the Plainview Jewish Center. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Faye Hoffman, who died in 1985. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Samantha Lauren Stachel who died in 2013. He is survived by his three children Tracey Diamond and her husband Jeff Diamond, Neal Hoffman and his husband Andrew Ingall, Barrie Stachel and her husband Paul Stachel; his siblings Arthur Hoffman and Arlene Russo; and his grandchildren Amie Diamond, Allison Diamond, Andrew Stachel, and Shirley Hoffman-Ingall. Martin is also survived by his devoted longtime partner Elaine Kimmel, her daughter Michelle Melman and her husband Herb Melman, Sharon Kimmel, and grandchildren David Goldblatt and Haley Goldblatt. To honor his memory, please consider donations to UJA-Federation New York, Plainview Jewish Center, The Samantha Stachel Play Big Scholarship Fund.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2020