Barnett - Neil died peacefully on October 13 surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, 5 children, 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation: October 16, Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass: October 17, 9:15am, Sacred Heart Church, Island Park.







