MARCONI- Neil Steven on September 30th, in his 68th year of Bethpage NY, he was active in the Boy Scouts and received his Eagle Scout Award. Beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of Jillian Marconi, Jacqueline Marconi, and Jessalyn Cahill (Timothy). Fond brother of Philip (Donna) and Paul (Fran). Neil met Susan in 1979 in the Skidaddlers Ski Club and married in 1980. Neil retired in 2003 a Sergeant from the Nassau County Police Dept. While active at the NCPD, he was a member of the St. George Society and Columbia Association, and played in the Marching Band. Neil was also active in his church, working with the Church's youth group and other committees living a faith filled life and doing for others. After his retirement, he created 3 J's Limousines, named after his three 'J' Daughters. The family enjoyed skiing in the Poconos, visiting family and taking family vacations. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport Friday 2-4PM & 6-8PM. Funeral Service St. Luke's Lutheran Church, DIx Hills, Saturday 10AM. Interment to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, East Northport. Donations can be made to www.michaeljfox.org
, Parkinson's research in his memory. www.nolanfh.com