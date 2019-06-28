Home

FEITH - Wallace, 83, passed away June 26, 2019. Loving husband to Carol (nee Adler) who predeceased him. Beloved father of Jeffrey (Elizabeth Atkins) and Amy (Steve Cramer), and grandfather of Jeremy and Jason Feith; Parker, Rhys and Griffin Cramer; and Sam Chiche. A proud graduate of SUNY-Fredonia, Wally was a longtime music teacher in the Copaigue Schools. A founder and the keyboardist of the Moonlight Serenaders, he performed as a piano soloist until his dying day.
Published in Newsday from June 28 to June 29, 2019
