M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Newell Craft


1931 - 2019
Newell Craft Notice
CRAFT- Newell W. Jr. of Huntington Station on June 29, 2019. Owner of Cold Spring Harbor Mobil. Beloved husband of the late Claudette. Devoted father of Newell III (Debra), Ernest (Dee), Renee Craft- Wipfler, Michelle (Douglas) Mayer and the late Brian. Dear grandfather of Newell, Casey, Jonathan, James, Jessica, and loving brother of Virginia Auricchio. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Service Friday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering in honor of his cherished Claudette. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on July 3, 2019
