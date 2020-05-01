Home

Nicholas Bonsignore

Nicholas Bonsignore Notice
BONSIGNORE - Nicholas born May 1, 1929 served in the Korean War. Nearly 91, Nicholas worked as a Payroll manage at Willoby's in Manhattan where he met the love of his life Cynthia. Come November they would have celebrated 66 years of wedding bliss. Unfortunately that was cut short due to complications from Covid-19. Nicholas is survived with his wife Cynthia, 2 sons 2 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews he adored as if they were of his own. His smiling and laughing presence will be extraordinarily missed.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020
