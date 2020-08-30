DELLIBOVI - Nicholas "Nick" Charles of Melville, Long Island passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, one day after celebrating his 99th birthday with his family at his devoted nephew's home in Smithtown. He is the first son born to Thomas "Anthony" DelliBovi and Mary Palermo on August 25, 1921 in Corona, Queens. Preceding him in death and now reunited in heaven, are his five loving siblings: brother Joseph "Joe" DelliBovi, Carmella Tufaro, Marion Ruggerio, Catherine "KiKi" Kaplan, and Gerald "Jerry" DelliBovi, along with his beloved wife of over fifty years, Viola "Vi" Hlivyak. Through Nick's courage & support, he helped his family survive The Great Depression era before enlisting in the 71st Regiment National Guard of NY with his "buddies" in 1939 prior to the draft of the second World War. In 1940, the Regiment was federalized into the United States Army where he earned his title and stripes as commanding sergeant in the 44th Division. Sgt. DelliBovi victoriously lead a squad of ten men, all of whom returned safely home to their loved ones after numerous battles and attacks during their tour in France, Germany & Austria. Nick was honorably discharged on October 4, 1945 and decorated with The Bronze Star Medal, The Combat Badge, three additional stars representing European Leader of Action along with other stripes of recognition.Shortly after arriving home, he met his one and only true love, Viola "Vi" and they were married on September 12, 1951 in New York. Nick & Vi moved to a lovely home in East Meadow, Long Island where they lived happily for the next half of a century. He provided a wonderful life for his family as a professional tradesman with over forty years in the wallpaper industry. Nick will be truly missed and he leaves to mourn his only child and beloved daughter, Maureen Chiodo, loving mother of his two devoted grandsons, Joseph "Scott" MacDonell and wife Sylvia; James MacDonell and wife Kerri, the parents of his adoring great-granddaughters, Avery and Kenna who knew him as "Gramps". His devoted nieces and nephews provided boundless support and care to their "Uncle Nick" over the years. Uncle Nick is survived by the following beloved nieces and devoted nephews: Isabelle Caiazza, Paula Tufaro-Roe; Steven DelliBovi and wife Deborah "Deb"; Joann Garvin and husband Thomas "Tom"; Gerald "Jerry" Kaplan and wife Arlene; Maryann Tufaro, Linda Ruggerio, and Patrick DelliBovi, along with each and every one of his loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Nick truly inspired others with his positive attitude and kindness. He enjoyed decades of cooking meals for his family, taking yearly vacations to Florida, playing golf and card nights at the clubhouse. He lived a healthy life to the fullest and enjoyed being together with his family and friends, especially gathered around a table with some good food, scotch and vino. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him and will live forever in our hearts! Viewing and Services will take place at 12pm until 4pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home located at 20 Hicksville Road in Bethpage, New York. The family of Nick DelliBovi is requesting that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any preferred United States Veterans of War organization in his name.







