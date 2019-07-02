Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fairchild
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Raymond's
East Rockaway, NY
Nicholas Cinque Notice
CINQUE - Nicholas J. (aka 'Pop') of Garden City, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 90. Pop recently celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends and was the beloved husband to Louise (nee Magnani) who predeceased him. Beloved father of Andrew (Ellie Kohler), Michael (Amy Slack), Vicki (Joseph Ferrara) and Teresa (Bruce Watterson) and beloved grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Nick, his late wife Louise (aka 'Honey'), and his family operated Sunrise Garden Center and Simple Pleasures on Sunrise Highway in Lynbrook for many years. Nick worked hard and was passionate and dedicated in all that he did, especially his antique cars. He was jovial and always had a kind word for all he met. Nick was a former Village trustee of East Rockaway and a proud American who served our country in the Korean War. Visiting at Fairchild, 1201 Franklin Ave., Garden City, NY Tuesday, July 2nd - 2 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral mass at St. Raymond's, East Rockaway, NY on Wed. July 3rd at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The INN at the-inn.org or Tomorrows Hope Foundation at: tomorrowshopefoundation.org
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019
