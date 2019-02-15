|
COSMO - Nicholas J., 63, of Plainedge, NY on February 12, 2019. Loving father to Joseph and Nicole (Scot). Adored grandfather to Olivia. Highly respected member of the Long Island Auto Body community. Visitation at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY on Sunday 2- 4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral service Monday, 10:15am at St. James Church, 80 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter or in memory of Nicholas Cosmo.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019