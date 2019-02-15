Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
St. James Church
80 Hicksville Rd
Seaford, NY
Nicholas Cosmo Notice
COSMO - Nicholas J., 63, of Plainedge, NY on February 12, 2019. Loving father to Joseph and Nicole (Scot). Adored grandfather to Olivia. Highly respected member of the Long Island Auto Body community. Visitation at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY on Sunday 2- 4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral service Monday, 10:15am at St. James Church, 80 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter or in memory of Nicholas Cosmo.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019
