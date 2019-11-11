|
NICHOLAS CUOMO One of the Greatest Generation Brooklyn born, enlisted USMC WWII in Saipan, Tinian, Tarowa. Raised our family in East Meadow. Our beloved father, over 20 long years have passed since we lost you. We still think of you every day. Your gentle spirit, giving heart, and unconditional love. Our love and respect for you is never ending. You will always be our beloved Dad and Pop, our hero, our best friend. Until we are together again, your adoring family. Semper FI
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019