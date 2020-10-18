DEMIRIS - Nicholas H. on October 15, 2020. 57 years old. Son of Harry C Demiris, Sr. (deceased) and Kalliopi Hanlon. Brother of Chris Demiris (Caroline) and Harry Demiris (Eileen). Beloved God-Father to Angelica and Uncle to Eleni, Ted, Harry III and Angelo. Funeral Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Hempstead, New York. Burial at Cypress Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Kidney Fund at "kidneyfund.org
". We love and miss you beyond words.