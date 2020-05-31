MURO - Nicholas J.,Jr. passed on May 14, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Carol and Nicholas Muro. Nic was survived by his soulmate Jane Kennedy, son Adam Muro, best friend and loving sister Mary Jane Muro Huemmer. He also leaves behind an older brother Gerard Muro and older sister Carol Ann Muro, as well as eight nieces and nephews along with their families. In addition to these family members we recognize both Colleen & Scott Beadle and Meghan & James Romano ( daughters of Jane Kennedy), along with their families who blessed Nic with adopting him as there step- father and grandfather figure. Nic attended Saint Raymond's School in Lynbrook, and graduated from Baldwin High School, as a member of the class of 1964. Nic, went on to earn his bachelor's degree at Nassau Community College in Uniondale, New York. Nic was blessed with a warm heart and a good gift of the gab, a natural salesman, whose genuine enthusiasm for life was infectious. Nic created a successful Title insurance agency which he ran for several years. Though very successful in his business life, and a sharp dresser to be sure, some might even call him "Mr. GQ". Nic may be best remembered by many people for whom he was a mentor, helping them learn to trust God, clean house, and do service. The world was made a better place by Nic's unwavering commitment to unconditionally helping others to achieve and maintain sobriety, one day at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nic's memory may be made to "Cormaria Retreat House", P.O. Box 1993, Sag Harbor, NY 11963. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, a memorial service celebrating Nic's life will be postponed until July or August. In the meantime, there will a Blessing given for Nic on June 6th at 11am at the Church of The Sacred Heart in Merrick on Merrick Ave. in the parking lot. For on line condolences, please visit www.nocefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 31, 2020.