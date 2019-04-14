JAMES - Dr. Nicholas, 71, of Denver, PA, formerly Mineola, NY, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Ephrata, PA. Born in Manhattan, Dr. James was the son of the late Nicholas & Mary V. (Soehngen) James and was the beloved husband of Carole Roberts Bennett. Dr. James was an Army veteran and served with distinction as a medic in the Vietnam War. He attended Loyola University (Chicago) Stritch School of Medicine on the GI Bill and completed his residency at Nassau Hospital in Mineola, NY. He returned to Stritch for his residency. Dr. James was a caring and compassionate physician in Hempstead, NY for 42 years, practicing both internal medicine and cardiology. Nicholas will be dearly missed by his wife, his children, two sisters, his office staff, his many patients, friends and colleagues, and by his beloved dogs, Cheyenne & Squirt. In addition to his wife, Dr. James is survived by his four children: Amanda James, Samantha James, Amelia James, & Nicholas James; a stepson, Michael Bennett; & his sisters, Virginia and Lisa. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/ A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary