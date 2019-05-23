DONNANTUONO - Nicholas M., 100, of Toms River, NJ and formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Rosedale, Queens. He was a 1st Lieutenant with the Army Air Corps during WWII where he served as bombardier on a B-17. Nick subsequently had a career as a Captain with the New York City Department of Corrections. Predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Donnantuono (nee: D'Amato), and his siblings Antonia, Albert and Angelo, Nick is survived by: his two sons and their spouses, Francis & Deirdre, Michael & Jane; grandchildren Maura, Andrew, Julia, Nicholas, David and Allison; and his brother Patrick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 306 Morris Ave. Summit, NJ. Visiting hours, Monday, 2 pm to 6 pm at Bradley Brough & Dangler Funeral Home, 299 Morris Ave. Summit, NJ. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicholas' name may be made to: The . To read the full obituary or to send the family a condolence, please visit: bradleyfuneralhomescom. Published in Newsday on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary