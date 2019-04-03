|
NAPOLI - Nicholas R. DDS of Commack, L.I. on March 31, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of Josephine. Loving father of Salvatore (Susan), Frank (Susan), Joseph (Linda), Lorraine, Nicholas (Katherine), Stephen (Lisa) and David (Michalene). Cherished grandfather of 22. Proud great grandfather of 6. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Friday 10:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in East Northport. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Life Center - 1767 Deer Park Avenue Deer Park, NY 11729, the Gary Sinise Foundation - PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or Hospice Care Network Development Office - 99 Sunnyside Boulevard Woodbury, New York 11797. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019