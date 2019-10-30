Home

Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patricks's RC Church
Smithtown, NY
View Map
Nicholas Parisi Notice
PARISI - Nicholas A. III of Commack, N.Y. on October 24, 2019 at the age of 54. Beloved husband of the late Maria T. Cherished father of Nicholas IV (Alexa) and Gianna. Adored son of Kathe and the late Nicholas Jr. Fond brother of Kerry Wargo and David. Loving fiance of Alison. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Reposing Friday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc. 96 Commack Road, Commack, N.Y. Mass of a Christian burial, Saturday 9:30am St. Patricks's RC Church, Smithtown, N.Y. Entombment Holy Sepluchre Cemetery, Coram, N.Y. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sloan Memorial Research Center for Melanoma. www.mskcc.org.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2019
