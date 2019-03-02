|
VIRGILIO - Nicholas M. of Sea Cliff, NY formerly of New Hyde Park, NY on March 1, 2019. Highly Acclaimed Chiropractor for over 35 years in the New Hyde Park area. Beloved husband of Catherine. Loving father of Faith. Dear brother of Joseph, Stephen (Irene) Virgilio. Also Survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Riley. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:15 am at Note Dame Church, New Hyde Park, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farming-dale, NY. Contributions may be made to SCO Family of Services www.sco.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2019