Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Bethpage, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nick Lore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick Lore

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nick Lore Notice
LORE - Nicola "Nick", 77, of Bethpage, NY on March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Maria. Loving father of Vito, Joseph and Isabella. Devoted Grandpa of Kaitlyn and Jenna. Dear brother of Luigi, Harold, Portia, and Vivian. Proud owner of Central Machining Specialties, West Babylon. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4 & 7-9 pm, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 am, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage, followed by entombment with military honors at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Download Now