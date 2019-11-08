|
LIEBERZ - Nicoletta "Nicki", of North Babylon, LI on November 7, 2019. Loving wife of Herb Lieberz. Beloved mother of Scott (Kim) Lieberz, Brian (Jennifer) Lieberz, Cheryl (Glen) Mittel, and Wayne (Laura) Lieberz. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, Christopher, Nicholas, Vincent, Alexandra, Zachary, Jonathan, Jordan, Taylor, Connor, and Jax. Dear "G.G." of Kenzo. Loved sister of Stevie, Joanne (Phil) and Jimmy (Rania), and sister-in-law of Margaret (Jimmy), John (Maria), and the late Harold. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Cremation to follow at Nassau Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, LI. Visiting Saturday and Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019