Nicolette Latorre

LATORRE - Nicolette J. longtime resident of Islip Terrace on August 9, 2020 in her 73rd year. Loving mother of Ronald (Rose) and Chrisanne (James) Robinson. Cherished grandmother of Olivia, Angelina, Anthony, Mia, Jayda and James Jr. Predeceased by her sister Angela Patrisso. Nicolette made many dear friends from her 20+ years working for the East Islip School District. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2 pm - 5 pm at the Albrecht, Bruno and O'Shea Funeral Home, 62 Carleton Ave., East Islip, NY 11730.Celebration of the Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, NY. Cremation private. www.osheafuneral.com