Niel D. Thirkield

Niel D. Thirkield Notice
THIRKIELD - Neil D. born December 2, 1962 died Friday March 8, 2019 at his home in Bayshore. Born in Brooklyn, NY to John & Katherine Thirkield.He moved to Floral Park as a child where he grew up and attended Floral Park Memorial High School. Neil proudly served in the Marine Corps. He graduated from Denver Automotive College and dabbled for a few years as a chef. As a young man he discovered motorcycles and the freedom that riding gave him. Neil joined IUOE Local 94 in 1988, worked as a Chief Operating Engineer until he retired in 2016 where he affectionately acquired the nick name, Chief RunAMuk. Neil found humor in every situation, and had a joke for every occasion (even if it wasn't always appropriate, and he loved that). When he left this world he left his family and friends with great memories filled with love and laughter. He is survived by his two children, Jessica, Michael and their mother Susan Nadraus-Thirkield; his brother Christopher and his wife Ita along with many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed Funeral visitation at Dalton Funeral Home, 125 Hillside, New Hyde Park, NY, Wednesday 2-5 & 7-9:30pm.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2019
