Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Nina M. Balducci

Nina M. Balducci Notice
BALDUCCI - Nina M., 91 on April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Marta, Andrea the late Dena and Ria. Devoted grandma of Andy, Lisa (Aurelien), Christopher (Susan), T.J. (Christine), Kirk and Donald. Proud great grandma of Nina, Lily, Luca and Georges. Private interment will be held at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing, NY. A Celebration of Nina's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Ave., Garden City, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020
