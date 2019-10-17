|
MAKOWICZ- Nina M. of Ronkonkoma, NY on October 15, 2019 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Loving mother of Nicholas, Andrew and Sonja Ondrush (Robert.) Cherished grandmother of Christine, Nicholas, Emily, Natasha, Nicole, Daniella, Samantha and great grandmother of Madelyn, Sienna and Ethan. Devoted sister of Ana, Doris, John and the late Sonia. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd. Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Friday 3PM.. Funeral Mass Saturday 10AM Holy Cross R.C. Church, Nesconset, NY. Interment followingWashington Memorial Park, Mt.Sinai. NY. Visiting Friday2-4 & 7-9 PM. www. moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2019