Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross R.C. Church
Nesconset, NY
MAKOWICZ- Nina M. of Ronkonkoma, NY on October 15, 2019 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Loving mother of Nicholas, Andrew and Sonja Ondrush (Robert.) Cherished grandmother of Christine, Nicholas, Emily, Natasha, Nicole, Daniella, Samantha and great grandmother of Madelyn, Sienna and Ethan. Devoted sister of Ana, Doris, John and the late Sonia. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd. Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Friday 3PM.. Funeral Mass Saturday 10AM Holy Cross R.C. Church, Nesconset, NY. Interment followingWashington Memorial Park, Mt.Sinai. NY. Visiting Friday2-4 & 7-9 PM. www. moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2019
