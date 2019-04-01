Home

Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Nina Anastasio
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery
1704 Route 25A
Syosset, NY
ANASTASIO - Nina Panaseny, loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grand- mother, teacher, sailor, and friend passed away quietly while at home on Wednesday evening, March 27, 2019. Nina was raised in Syosset and lived there throughout her life. She attended C.W. Post of LIU where she earned two Master's Degrees. She married the love of her life, Guy Anastasio in 1972 and became the mother of two daughters, Ruth and Gaeann. Nina had a successful, life long career as a teacher of High School Biology, Marine Biology, Earth Science, and Astronomy. Nina belonged to a number of organizations including America's Boating Club (The United States Power Squadrons), The Sons and Daughters of Italy in the U.S., and The Sagamore Yacht Club.Predeceasing Nina are her parents, her brother John, special friend and sister-in-law Trudy, and her very special nephew, Peter. Surviving Nina is her husband of 46 years, her two daughters, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews and 2 great-nieces. Services will be at Beney's Funeral Home, 49 Berry Hill Road, Syosset on April 1, 2pm- 4pm and 7pm-9pm. Funeral on April 2 at 10am, with burial following at St. John's Cemetery, 1704 Route 25A, Syosset, NY. As Nina was an advocate of safe sailing and education, donations may be made in her memory to The United States Power Squadrons Education Fund, PO Box 30423 Raleigh, NC 27622.
