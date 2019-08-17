|
STATES-Ninfa, age 93, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 surrounded by her lov- ing family. She was born on January 26, 1926 to the late Giuseppe "Joe" and Anna Scorzari (Di Leonardo). She was a proud member of the American Italian Heritage Association and of Arba Sicula. Ninfa graduated from Brooklyn College in 1946 with a BA in Romance Languages. She was an instructor at Lehman College, City University of New York, Bronx, NY, and Housing Management Assistant with the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal. Her great love was exploring new places. On a clear day, she would often say "It's a great day to fly." She traveled extensively throughout Europe, the United States and Canada. Ninfa is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings Grace Scorzari Kleindienst & William Scorzari. Left to cherish her memory are her sons J. Christopher States (Germaine Russo), Jonathon C. States (Carol Ann "Cas"), Jeffrey C. States (Lisa Gentile), Joshua C. States (Elizabeth Carlier); grand-children Gregory, Vanessa, Timothy, Samuel, Gina, Cara, Katrine, Tammy; several great-grandchildren; and former daughter-in-law Nancy States. A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm on August 19, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Avenue, Farm-ingdale, NY 11735. The family will receive visitors from 10:00-11:00am August 19 at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, NY 11746.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 17, 2019