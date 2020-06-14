BURKS - Noel Donaghy was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 30, 1921 to Florence Fenning & Harry Donaghy Sr. passing on May 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband Clarence, siblings Harry, Carol & Jane, daughter Robin Steiniger & dear cousins Alfred & Fr. Harold Skidmore. She is survived by children Holly Baldwin, Chris Burks (Patricia), Keith Burks (Patty) & Billy Steiniger; grandchildren Tommy Steiniger (Libby), Cindy Lyczkowski (Brian), Nichole Bordegaray (Matt), Dwight Burks (fiance Jane Hegeman) & Angelica Mendez; great grand's Phineas & Caleb Steiniger, Rosalia Baldwin, Kronos Cassavant & Nora Bordegaray; many relatives & friends. Noel earned her BS in 1943 at Adelphi University & Master of Social Work in 1965 while employed by Nassau County Social Services & raising four children in Amityville. After an accomplished career as Director of Staff Development she retired in 1989. Like her mother, Noel supported Adelphi University as Friends of the Library member and president from 1996-2006 & Alumni Association board member contributing to governance for 50+years. She received the Ruth Stratton Harley Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award in 2010. She was a member of the Garden City & Hempstead Community Clubs, Panhellenic & Zonta Intl. Associations & Red Hat Society. She enjoyed reading, vacations especially in Santa Fe, NM & cruising the world on the Queen Mary with sister Carol & friends. In her eighties she joked about wanting a job on her favorite cruise ship. Noel was a lifelong collector of friends & art, loved the ocean, parties with friends & family & sharing her knowledge of NYC. She enjoyed her last decade making friends at Jefferson Ferry, volunteering in the library, taking water aerobics, & starting a newcomers welcome club. She will be missed. A private burial is planned at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Brooklyn with Mass & Memorial at a later date. Please donate to the Burks/Donaghy Scholarship Fund Adelphi University, Office of Advancement, One South Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store