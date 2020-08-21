1/
Noel Staker
Staker - Noel V. Age 82 of Miller Place, NY passed on August 19, 2020. Proud Veteran of the U.S. Army. Beloved husband and best friend of Marilyn for over 55 years. Loving father of Thomas (Patricia), Noelle (Joseph) Del Guidice and Christopher (Natalie). Cherished grandfather of Kristin (Christopher), Melissa, Bryan, Victoria and Craig. Adored great-grandfather of Dominic. Dear brother of the late Christopher William Jr. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Sunday 4-8PM. Funeral service Monday 11AM at the funeral home. Cremation Private. www.branchfh.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Branch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
