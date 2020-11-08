McELROY - Nora Annof East Meadow, NY on November 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Edward for over 73 years. Devoted mother of Edward, Jr. (Sophia), Michael, Mary, James (Donna), and Anne Schmidt (James). Cherished grandmother of Brian, Nicole, Melissa, Jennifer, Edward III, Matthew, Nicholas, Christy, Kevin, Michael, Grace, and Rose. Proud great-grandmother of 10. Predeceased by her loving siblings Frank, John, Kalim, James, Anthony, Rose, and Anne. Family will receive friends Thursday, 3pm - 7pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:45am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Private Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hospice Inn, 70 Pinelawn Rd. Melville, NY (631) 773-6706 www.osheafuneral.com