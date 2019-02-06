Home

FABER - Nora, of Williston Park, NY on February 3, 2019, at 103 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Frank Faber Sr. Loving mother of the late Frank, Jr., (Judith), Carol (Herb Hoag), and Patricia (Robert Schnorr). Beloved grandmother of 9: Laura, Frank (Susan), Suzanne, Greg (Erica), Brian (Grace), Ingrid (Christian), Tanya, Anna (Brian), and Brigitte (Marc), and 10 great grandchildren. Reposing Friday February 8, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 9:45 am at St. Aidan's R.C. Church in Williston Park, NY. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2019
