LYNCH - Nora M. (nee Keane), on April 3, 2020 at age 81. Long-time resident of East Rockaway. Beloved wife of the late Bernard D. Loving mother of Bernie (Dawn), Kevin (Teresa), MaryAnn, Brian (Cynthia), Sean (AnnMarie), and Christopher (Meghan). Devoted grandmother of Kevin, Sean, Katherine, Michael, Thomas, Brian, Maggie, Kate, Colleen, Charles, Timothy, Theresa, Stephanie, Paul, Sean, Fiona, Aidan and Ciaran. Dear sister of Jeremiah Keane, Mary Ann Mulroy, and sister-in-law of Patricia Scaturro and David Drake. Fond aunt of James Mulroy, Kathy Graziano, Maureen Whipple, Jeanne Lynch, and Dianne Pautler. Prayers are asked for her family. A Memorial Mass and celebration will be planned and announced. Arrangements through Donza Funeral Home, East Rockaway.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020