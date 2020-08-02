DARCY - Nora T. (nee Kelly) a resident of Sayville, formerly of Oakdale and North Massapequa entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2020, peacfully in her sleep. Nora Theresa Kelly was born on Easter Sunday 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Catherine Kelly both of County Roscommon, Ireland. She was the youngest of nine, she cherished her parents and adored all of her brothers and dearest sister. While working at New York Telephone Company she met the love of her life, Thomas P. Darcy. Nora and Tom spent 51 wonderful years together. Nora was predeceased by her beloved Tom, and her son Thomas Jr. (Terri). She is survived by her daughter, Erin Messina (John); seven "perfect" grandchildren; Matthew, Michael, Robert, Darcy, James, Joseph and John. Nora held a great devotion to the Blessed Mother and prayed the Rosary daily. Nora was truly a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. With her passing so goes the end of an era. Nora was a rightful member of the Greatest Generation. Nora demonstrated throughout her life a calm resilience and a strong sense of piety; she embodied both strength and humility. Every daughter should be so blessed to have a mother like Nora. Mother, May choirs of angels lead you into paradise. May all who went before you welcome you with open arms. God Bless.







