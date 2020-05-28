|
BISHOP - Noreen Lucille (Nilson), age 71 of Tarpon Springs, FL, formerly of Yaphank and E. Northport, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born to the late Nils and Sadie Nilson on March 17, 1949 in Bay Shore, NY. Noreen will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard of 46 years, her two children, Courtney and Ricky, son-in-law, Rodolphe, and grandchildren Syniva, Nolan and Kyle along with extended family and friends. Born to a fisherman, the water was always an important part of her life. She spent her early years on West Island in the Great South Bay and Fire Island. Through the years, she introduced her love of the water to her family through trips to the beach and sailing on the Great South Bay with her husband, kids and granddaughter. Many beautiful memories were made on and near the water. Very creative, with an adventurous and independent spirit, Noreen never hesitated to try something new or explore a new place. She encouraged her children to the do the same and always supported them to go out and follow their dreams. Her legacy will live on in them and her grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020