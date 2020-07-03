1/1
Noreen VON ZWEHL
VON ZWEHL - Noreen, age 84, of Muttontown passed into the Lord's arms on June 29th, 2020. She was a loving wife of 54 years to Joseph Von Zwehl who predeceased her in 2012. She was a devoted and generous mother of six children; including, Lisa Klingenberg (Erik) who predeceased her in 2015, JoAnne, Christopher (Jacqueline), Jeanine Johnsen (James), Mark (Penny), and Sean. She was also a doting grandmother to 14. She was a woman of incredible and unwavering Catholic faith, anddevoted much of her life to building schools and chapels in Vietnam and Africa, assisting seminarians, feeding the poor and bringing people closer to God through religious retreats. She formed the M.A.N. Foundation in 1997 and ran it, alongside her daughter JoAnne, until the day she died. The Foundation was responsible for building school houses and churches in Vietnam and Democratic Republic of Congo. The Foundation also developed a spiritual retreat center in Edmeston, New York called Rosa Mystica Foundation Of America, focused on bringing spiritual renewal to the communities of upstate New York as well as all pilgrims to the site. Noreen devoted her heart, time, and energy to doing our Blessed Mother's work. She was an extremely strong, intelligent, and generous woman who touched the lives of all those she encountered. She will be buried at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. Donations to www.rosamysticaofamerica.org are greatly appreciated to help carry on Noreen's life's work.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 3, 2020.
