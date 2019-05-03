Home

Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
(516) 379-3119
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Holy Redeemer RC Church
Norma Andrino Notice
ANDRINO - Norma D. of Freeport on May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Lisa (Arthur) Boyd, Donna, and the late Debra. Dear grandmother of John, Katelin, Tracy, Maggie, Nicole, and Sage. Great grandmother of Hunter. Fond sister of Frank Scalfari, and Roberta Megna. Family will receive friends Saturday 7-9PM & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Co So Ocean Ave) Freeport. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30AM Our Holy Redeemer RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019
