Norma G. Moore Notice
MOORE - Norma G, of Elmont on April 14, 2020. It is with great sadness that we report that Norma G. Moore passed away from Covid-19 on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Moore. Devoted mother of Dennis R. (Janet), Donald D., and the late David E. (Lois) Moore. Devoted grandmother of Rochell, Renee, Denise, Jonathan and Donald D, Jr. Adoring great-grandmother of Alec, Sean Sophia, Julia, Liam, Ryan, Stella, Ava, Ariana and Samuel. A memorial mass will be offered at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020
