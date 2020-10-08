1/
Norma Lehan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEHAN - Norma, 76, wife of George R. Lehan, of 5 Fog Horn Court, Salem, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at her home. A native of Bronx, NY, Mrs. Lehan was the daughter of the late Remo and Nora Guerrini. She was the owner and manager of Lehan Technical Services Corporation. She was a member of the St. Paul's Book Club, Friends of the Foothills Book Club, Art Connection, COSMO and the C.A.P.A (Chaminade Parents Alumni Association), serving as president from 1992-1994. Mrs. Lehan was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Lehan is survived by her daughter: Lorraine Shuart (James) of West Hempstead, NY; sons: Daniel G. Lehan (Regina) of Garden City, NY and Ronald R. Lehan (Felicia) of West Hempstead, NY; by grandchildren: Matthew Lehan, Conor Lehan, Robert Lehan, Samantha Shuart, James Shuart, and Katherine Lehan; sister: Vilma Carney of West Hempstead, NY; and sister-in-law: Katherine M. Stafford of Salem, SC. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Collins Children's Home, P.O. Box 745, Seneca, SC 29679. The family is at their respective homes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved