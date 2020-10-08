Norma Lehan

LEHAN - Norma, 76, wife of George R. Lehan, of 5 Fog Horn Court, Salem, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at her home. A native of Bronx, NY, Mrs. Lehan was the daughter of the late Remo and Nora Guerrini. She was the owner and manager of Lehan Technical Services Corporation. She was a member of the St. Paul's Book Club, Friends of the Foothills Book Club, Art Connection, COSMO and the C.A.P.A (Chaminade Parents Alumni Association), serving as president from 1992-1994. Mrs. Lehan was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Lehan is survived by her daughter: Lorraine Shuart (James) of West Hempstead, NY; sons: Daniel G. Lehan (Regina) of Garden City, NY and Ronald R. Lehan (Felicia) of West Hempstead, NY; by grandchildren: Matthew Lehan, Conor Lehan, Robert Lehan, Samantha Shuart, James Shuart, and Katherine Lehan; sister: Vilma Carney of West Hempstead, NY; and sister-in-law: Katherine M. Stafford of Salem, SC. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Collins Children's Home, P.O. Box 745, Seneca, SC 29679. The family is at their respective homes.