Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 360-0555
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Philip & James RC Church
Norma Montalto


Norma Montalto Notice
MONTALTO - Norma, of St. James, NY, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died April 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Born September 8, 1924 in Man-hattan, daughter of the late Luis and Rosemarie Marrero Clavell. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Paul J. Montalto. Loving mother of Nanette (Nicholas Furio), Paul John, Jr. (Cheryl) and Frank (Linda). Devoted grandmother of Kristin (Nicholas Marrone), Steven (Christina), Paul John III (Sarah), Katherine, Frank Jr., Carly and great grandmother to Dominic. Norma was a graduate of LIU, an employee of Hazeltine Corp, Gyrodyne, and retired from St. James Nursing Home. Norma was a past Regent and member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Anna Theresa #1074 for over 50 yrs. Family and friends may visit the Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Ave, Smithtown on Sunday 1-5 & 7-10 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 AM at Sts. Philip & James RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2019
