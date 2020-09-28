PRESBY - Norma S. of Baldwin, NY on September 25, 2020. Wife of the late Arthur and Vito Lastella. Loving mother of Christine Gallogly (Frank) and Michael (Kristen). Dear grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 5. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY (fullertonfhny.com
) on Tuesday, 9/29 from 9-11a.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9/29, 11:15a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Donations to St. Mary's Children's Hosp., Bayside, NY (stmaryskids.org
) or the MS Foundation (msfocus.org
).