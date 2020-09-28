1/
Norma S. Presby
PRESBY - Norma S. of Baldwin, NY on September 25, 2020. Wife of the late Arthur and Vito Lastella. Loving mother of Christine Gallogly (Frank) and Michael (Kristen). Dear grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 5. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY (fullertonfhny.com) on Tuesday, 9/29 from 9-11a.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9/29, 11:15a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Donations to St. Mary's Children's Hosp., Bayside, NY (stmaryskids.org) or the MS Foundation (msfocus.org).



Published in Newsday on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Reposing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Funeral services provided by
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
