SHERMAN - Norma J. of Levittown, NY on January 20, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late James Robert. Loving mother of Cynthia Beach, Sandra Lacey (Thomas), Robert (Carol), and Carol Antonette (John). Her memory will live on through the hearts of her 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 4 pm - 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious Service will be held Thursday, 10:30 am, at the Parkway Community Church in Hicksville, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's FDN of America www.alzfdn.org or (866) 232-8484. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020