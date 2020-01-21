Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Parkway Community Church
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Norma Sherman Notice
SHERMAN - Norma J. of Levittown, NY on January 20, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late James Robert. Loving mother of Cynthia Beach, Sandra Lacey (Thomas), Robert (Carol), and Carol Antonette (John). Her memory will live on through the hearts of her 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 4 pm - 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious Service will be held Thursday, 10:30 am, at the Parkway Community Church in Hicksville, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's FDN of America www.alzfdn.org or (866) 232-8484. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020
