Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Memorial service
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Memorial service
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:00 PM
Service
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Norman Aripotch Notice
ARIPOTCH- Norman (Ex-Captain Phoenix Hose Company, BVFD) on January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Devoted father of Dave (Bonnie), Sue Aripotch, Steve (Bruce) and Jim (Stephanie). Cherished grandfather of eight. Proud Veteran of US Army during WWII. Memorial Services will be held at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon Village, NY on Saturday 2:00 - 4:30pm and 7:00 - 9:30pm. with Firematic services 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to Conklin House, in his name would be appreciated. For more info: www.Boyd-Spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020
