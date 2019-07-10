|
BLACK- Norman of Baldwin, NY on July 7, 2019 went to be with His Lord. Beloved husband of the late Jean (Holmgren), loving companion of the late Mildred Schluter. Beloved brother of Peggy Watkins, David Black. Preceeded in death by brothers James, Thomas, Robert and sister Jeanette. Loving father of Jeffrey A. Black (Susan) and Beverly Howe (William). Devoted grandfather of Brian (Libby), Jennifer (Kevin), David (Cathleen), Christopher (Carly), Lauren (Travis), Amber (Dylan) and blessed with 8 great grandchildren, Isabella, Avery, Rebecca, Everett, Benjamin, Wyatt, Hunter and Emma. Longtime member of Calvary Protestant Church, Baldwin. Norman ministered in song with the Gospel Herald Quartet and for over 20 years in nursing home ministry. He was a proud Korean War veteran, retired Head Custodian of the Plainedge Public School District, worked for Nassau Concrete Products in Baldwin, and was a Public School Bus Driver. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, Inc. 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572, Thursday 2 to 4pm, and 7 to 9pm. The funeral Service will be Thursday at 8:00 pm with Rev. William Howe officiating. A service of internment will be held Friday morning at 10:00am at the funeral home with Rev. Charles Luchasie and Rev. Tom Corcoran officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019