|
|
POWELL Norman E. of Plainview, age 78, passed away on March 27, 2020. Norman was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in Brighton Beach. He attended (Abraham) Lincoln High School, received his B.A. from NYU, and subsequently earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his M.B.A. from Pace University. He was an accomplished tax and real estate attorney, who worked for himself, and also for small and mid-sized companies throughout his career, including Josephthal & Co., Inc.; Grant Thornton LLP; and Graf Repetti & Co., LLP. Norman was also an avid and accomplished musician, studying at The Juilliard School on weekends throughout high school. He played the piano, accordion, and clarinet, among other instruments. Additionally, he was a medic in the U.S. Army Reserve. Norman met his loving and devoted wife, Barbara, while the Norman Powell Orchestra was performing at the Laurels Hotel in the Catskills, where Barbara was vacationing with her parents. Norman is survived by his caring wife of 53 years, Barbara; his cherished sister, Evelyn; his adored children, Jeffrey and Allison; his three favorite grandchildren, Abby, Samantha, and Ryan; and his darling nieces and nephews, Renee, Steven, Debbie, Zachary, and Anna. Further, Norman attended every graduation, dance recital, chorus concert, band concert, school play, camp show, baseball game, and soccer game, that he was able to, for his children and grandchildren. He was loved by many. There was a private funeral for immediate family on March 29, 2020.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020