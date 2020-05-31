ORSINGER - Norman F. of East Patchogue, NY passed away on March 31, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's Disease. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Marion on October 8, 2019. He is survived by his sons Norman (Elizabeth) of Yaphank and Dennis (Theresa) of Easton, MA. Three grandchildren, John, Sarah and Michael of Easton, MA. Several neices and nephews and many, many friends. He will be missed by all.







